New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 113,012 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $122,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,533 shares of company stock valued at $17,668,965 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $244.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

