New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $227.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.97.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

