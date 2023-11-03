New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,846 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

