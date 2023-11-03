NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NatWest Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.33.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWG

NatWest Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 480.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NatWest Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.