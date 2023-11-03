My DeFi Pet (DPET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $604,864.20 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003556 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

