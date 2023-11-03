Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $320.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Shares of MORN opened at $259.48 on Monday. Morningstar has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,069,973.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,099,789.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,069,973.17. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,099,789.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.86, for a total transaction of $1,933,628.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,193,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,900,018.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,393 shares of company stock worth $20,196,517. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

