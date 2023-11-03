Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.13.

NYSE:MHK opened at $83.03 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $130.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kinney Asset Management LLC now owns 252,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

