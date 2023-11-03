Mizuho Trims Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price to $255.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

