Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.17.

Get Masimo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masimo

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock opened at $79.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. Masimo has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.82.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.