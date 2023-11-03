ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $92.43.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $32,752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,672,000 after acquiring an additional 395,924 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

