LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) – Barrington Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LeMaitre Vascular in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LeMaitre Vascular’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

