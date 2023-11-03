Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $153,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $623.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $384.72 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

