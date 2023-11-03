JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 153,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 323,646 shares.The stock last traded at $42.20 and had previously closed at $42.20.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

