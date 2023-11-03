iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,625 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

