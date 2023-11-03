iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

MTUM opened at $142.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

