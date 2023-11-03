iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $37.60 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

