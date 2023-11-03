iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the exchange traded fund’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of FM stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

