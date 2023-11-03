iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after buying an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,010,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

