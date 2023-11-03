Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,453 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 378.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

