International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get International Paper alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $34.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 212.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after buying an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 43.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.