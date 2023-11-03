Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 401 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.74.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

