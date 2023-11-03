Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.28% of Leslie’s worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Leslie’s

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.