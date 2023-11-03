Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,440 shares of company stock valued at $24,991,655. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $211.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.89.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

