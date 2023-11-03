Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.