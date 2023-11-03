Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

