HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $41,040,895.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,922,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,698,304.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

