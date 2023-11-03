Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 10.8% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 133,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 130.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

FDX stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $151.34 and a one year high of $270.95.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

