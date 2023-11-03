Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $10.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTBK. Stephens cut Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $517.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.02. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 76.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 96,854 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at $1,863,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

