Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 233.3% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter worth about $27,101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 299.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,612,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portman Square Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 116.9% in the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 163,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,388 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

