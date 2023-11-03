HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $75.17 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.66.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.32%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

