HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 9,022 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,022 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,131,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 75,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 475,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

