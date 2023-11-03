HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

FDX opened at $247.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

