HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 24,821 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,821 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

