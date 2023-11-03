HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,474 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 110.1% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.