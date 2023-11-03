HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $213,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $444.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.11 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

