HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,812,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,848,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 155,542 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.