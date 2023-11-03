HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $803,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.