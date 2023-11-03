HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,558 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 610,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGNC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.