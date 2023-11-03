HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,186 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.