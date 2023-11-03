HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,724 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC opened at $40.70 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

