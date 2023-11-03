Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.39-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.660-8.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. Global Payments also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.39-$10.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $145.62.

GPN opened at $112.00 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

