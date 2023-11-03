FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

