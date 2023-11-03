FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted by Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -144.99 and a beta of -0.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,603,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,083,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

