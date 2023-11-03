FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Raised by Analyst

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Hilltop Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.