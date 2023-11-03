FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Raised by Analyst

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Hilltop Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of HTH stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $34.87.
Hilltop Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
Institutional Trading of Hilltop
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.