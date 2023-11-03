FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted by B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

