FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 621,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after buying an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after buying an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.