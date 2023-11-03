FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Medallion Financial Corp. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Medallion Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFIN. B. Riley upped their price target on Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2,321.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

