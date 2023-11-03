FOXO Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 7th (NYSE:FOXO)

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, November 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:FOXO opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. FOXO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. FOXO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,962.97% and a negative net margin of 17,129.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FOXO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FOXO Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOXO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

