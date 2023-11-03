Flushing Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

FFIC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $21.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 173.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,007.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

