First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$40.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.91.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.66 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Insider Activity at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.